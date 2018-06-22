With the intent of providing a safer, fan-friendlier environment, Washington State athletics will implement a new clear bag policy for fans entering Martin Stadium beginning with the September 8th opener against San Jose State, WSU Director of Athletics Patrick Chun announced Wednesday.

“The addition of this policy is another effort to enhance the gameday environment and provide the safest experience possible at Martin Stadium,“ said Chun. “This is in line with best practices throughout the country.”

Under the new policy moving forward, fans will be permitted to carry the following sizes and styles of bags into Martin Stadium:



-- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 14” x 8” x 14”;



-- Clear drawstring bags that do not exceed 14” x 14”

-- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar);

-- Small clutch bags, with or without a handle strap, that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”(the approximate size of a hand);

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection upon entrance. Prohibited items no longer allowed in venues include, but are not limited to, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer/camera bags, binocular cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Fans will still be allowed to bring in personal items such as keys, cell phones, wallet, makeup, to name a few, in their pockets if they choose not to use a clear bag. Additional items such as diapers, wipes and other supplies for babies and small children, should be placed in an approved clear bag.

The first 10,000 fans at Martin Stadium for the Cougars’ game against San Jose State, Sept. 8, will receive approved WSU clear bags, as will football season ticket holders, who will be guaranteed one per account.



More information will be available at a later date.