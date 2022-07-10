Wazzu RB commit Deago Benson explains why the Cougars were the right fit

When three-star running back Deago Benson committed to Washington State earlier this week, it was on the heels of the first official visit he had taken in his recruitment.

But the Cougars were the first Power 5 program to show their belief in him, so he didn't hesitate to return the sentiment.

"For me, it was really the coaches. They were close to me and my parents. They showed me love when I went up there, and when I was there it felt like home," he told Wazzu Watch. "It was my first official visit, which people might think is a little weird to just commit on the first one, but it felt like home so I was like, 'Why not?'"

Benson, from Midlothian, Texas, was part of a wave of commits for the Cougars fresh off a busy month of recruiting visits in June.

The July commitment rush started with three-star DB Warren Smith (El Cerrito, Calif.) on July 1, followed by three-star LB Jailen Ruth (Hawthorne, Fla.) and three-star QB Sam Leavitt (Portland, Ore.) the next day, Benson on July 4 and three-star DT Theorin Randle (Pearland, Texas) two days later.

As Benson explained, one of the most valuable takeaways from his visit to Pullman, Wash., was talking to players on the team -- many who like him are from a long ways away -- about their experience at Washington State.

"We were around the players most of the time, so just getting their input on it. ... A lot of people from Texas end up going to Washington [State], and in that transition I was just trying to see what it was like from their point of their view. They just kept it real with me," he said.

Benson had also been considering Boise State and Tulsa, but the Cougars made a strong push for him from the moment offensive coordinator Eric Morris made contact.

"Washington State was my first like big, big-time offer, so when they reached out I was kind of shocked in a way," Benson said. "Coach Morris reached out, and we started talking further and he was like, 'I'm coming to practice.' I was like, 'OK.' And I seen him, we talked for a little bit and he offered me on the spot."

Things developed quickly from there.

Benson, listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds, rushed for 1,173 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games last season for Midlothian HS, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. His HS offense didn't involve him much in the passing game, but that's a component of his skill set he's looking forward to showing off at Washington State.

"They're an Air Raid offense, they throw the ball a lot, and I'm a running back, which it might sound bad that they throw the ball a lot, but they can motion me out and throw me the ball and let me just be a matchup nightmare," he said. "That was my big thing about going there -- I could be a matchup nightmare against a linebacker or a down safety."

It's very possible Benson's recruiting stock spikes during his senior season this fall and more offers come in, but he seems happy with the commitment choice he made and he's ready to turn his focus to the field.

"Right now, I'd say I'm locked in. I just really want to get the season started so I can focus on my senior season," he said.

Benson was asked if he's felt a little under the radar overall, and he had a great response to that.

"Yeah, I feel under the radar, but I feel like God has me in this position for a reason and I guess he didn't really want me busting out everywhere just yet," he said. "It's OK, it doesn't bother me."