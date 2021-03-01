WazzuWatch - WBK: Cougs are No. 7 seed for Pac-12 Tourney

WBK: Cougs are No. 7 seed for Pac-12 Tourney
The Washington State women's basketball team has earned the No. 7-seed in the upcoming 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament.
The Cougars will take on No. 10-seed Utah Wednesday in Las Vegas. Tip-off from the Michelob ULTRA Arena, formerly Mandalay Bay Events Center, is set for 5 p.m. PT and will air live on the Pac-12 Network.
Washington State earned the No. 7 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament for the eighth time in program history after going 9-10 in league play during the 2020-21 regular season.
The nine conference wins for WSU is tied for the second-most Pac-10/12 wins in a single season in program history, matching the win total of the 1989-90, 1994-95, and 2013-14 teams.
This year's No. 7-seed ties a program record for the highest seed at the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament. WSU is 4-3 all-time as the tournament's No. 7 seed, while the Cougars are 3-0 all-time in the first round in that slot.
Washington State comes into the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament at 11-10 overall, marking the first time since the 2014-15 season that WSU has entered the tournament with a winning record.
The Cougs ended the 2020-21 regular season on a two-game winning streak, which included a 68-55 win over Utah back on Feb. 21. Washington State swept the season series against the Utes, picking up a 79-74 win in Salt Lake City on Jan. 1, before collecting a 13-point victory in Pullman less than two weeks ago.
Wednesday's game will serve as the first matchup between the Cougars and the Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.
WSU is 0-3 all-time in the Pac-12 Women's Basketball under head coach Kamie Ethridge. The Cougars will be looking for their first win in the Pac-12 Tournament since the 2016-17 season, which was also the last time WSU held the No. 7 seed.
Wednesday, March 3
Game 1: No. 5 Oregon State vs. No. 12 California - 11 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. MT
Game 2: No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Arizona State - 2 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. MT \
Game 3: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Utah - 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT
Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington - 8 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. MT
Thursday, March 4
Game 5: No. 4 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner - 11 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. MT
Game 6: No. 1 Stanford vs. Game 2 winner - 2 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. MT
Game 7: No. 2 Arizona vs. Game 3 winner - 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT
Game 8: No. 3 UCLA vs. Game 4 winner - 8 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. MT
Friday, March 5
Game 9: Semifinal 1 - 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT
Game 10: Semifinal 2 - 8 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. MT
Sunday, March 7
Championship Game - 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
