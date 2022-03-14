WBK: Cougs earn second straight at-large bid to NCAA Tourney

The Washington State women's basketball team will be putting on its dancing shoes for the second-straight season, as the Cougars earned an at-large bid into the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.



WSU will be the No. 8 seed in the Bridgeport Region and takes on No. 9-seed Kansas State in the first round in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Washington State will battle the Wildcats Saturday, March 19 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.



Times and broadcast information will be available at a later time. Fans can purchase tickets to the game through NC State Athletics. Ticket sales begin for the general public Monday, March 14 at 2 p.m. PT. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

WSU earned its second-straight at-large bit into March Madness after going 19-10 overall this season and finishing tied for second in the Pac-12 Conference with an 11-6 mark. The 19 wins are the most collected by the Cougars in a single season in the NCAA era in program history, while the 11 Pac-12 victories are a program record for most conference wins in a season.

Kansas State comes into the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a 19-12 overall record and finished sixth in the Big 12, going an even 9-9 in league games. The Wildcats are led by junior Ayoka Lee, who is averaging 22.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Lee, a 6-6 center, set an NCAA single-game scoring record earlier this season by scoring 61 points against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.

WSU will be seeking its first NCAA Tournament win, as the Cougars are 0-2 all-time in the Big Dance. Last season, Washington State was a No. 9 seed in the Mercado Region and fell to No. 8-seeded South Florida, 57-53, in the first round in Austin, Texas.



WSU was also selected as the No. 11-seed in the Midwest Region in the 1991 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The Cougs lost in the first round after falling to No. 6-seed Northwestern, 82-62, in Evanston, Illinois.

The Cougars return all five starters from last season's NCAA Tournament game, which includes sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker and junior Johanna Teder, who scored 18 and 16 points respectively in last season's NCAA Tournament contest.



Leger-Walker earned All-Pac-12 honors for the second-consecutive season after leading the Pac-12 in points scored with 463. Leger-Walker's 16.0 points per game average pace a trio of double-digit scorers for the Cougars this season. Both Teder and 2021-22 Pac-12 Co-Most Improved Player of the Year Bella Murekatete each averaged 10.6 points per game this season.

The winner of Saturday's first-round matchup will advance to take on the winner of No. 1-seed NC State and either No. 16 seeded-Longwood or No. 16-seed Mount St. Mary's, Monday, March 21.