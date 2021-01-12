WazzuWatch - WBK: Cougs named NCAA & USBWA Team of the Week

The No. 25-ranked Washington State women's basketball team has been named Team of the Week by both the NCAA and U.S. Basketball Writers Association, while freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker was selected as the USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week.

The Cougars were named the NCAA and USBWA women's team of the week after collecting a 71-69 overtime win over then-No. 7/10 Arizona this past Sunday. The win over the Wildcats propelled Washington State to its first ranking in the Associated Press top 25 poll in program history, coming in at No. 25 in this week's poll.



The victory over Arizona also marked the first win over a top-10 team for the Cougs since knocking off No. 9/7 UCLA back on Jan. 6, 2017. Washington State is just the second team to be named the USBWA Team of the Week as the organization debuted its weekly NCAA Division I women's basketball team award just last week.

Leger-Walker's USBWA national freshman of the week honor comes after the frosh was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third straight week. Leger-Walker scored a team-best 17 points in Sunday's 71-69 overtime win over No. 7/10 Arizona.



The guard was clutch down the stretch as she scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help WSU erase a 16-point deficit in the second half. The freshman sent the game into overtime with a reverse layup at the end of regulation, then sank the game-winner in overtime to help Washington State pick up its first win over a top-10 team since the 2016-17 season.



Leger-Walker also added five assists and three steals to her stat line in the win over Arizona.

No. 25-ranked Washington State begins a four-game road trip this Friday, Jan. 15, in Los Angeles against Southern Cal. Tip-off against the Trojans is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Washington.