WBK: Cougs Secure #3 seed for Pac-12 Tourney

The bracket is set for the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life, as the 21st-annual event is slated to tip off this Wednesday, March 2 at Michelob ULTRA Arena (Mandalay Bay Events Center) in Las Vegas.

Stanford went unbeaten in Pac-12 play for the eighth time (16-0, 1.000) to claim its second consecutive and 25th overall regular-season title. Fourteen-time conference tournament champions, the Cardinal is the event's top seed for the 15th time.

Oregon (11-6, .647) and Washington State (11-6, .647) finished tied for second in the league standings, but the Ducks edged the Cougars for the No. 2 seed by virtue of their head-to-head victory during the regular season. It's the fifth consecutive top-four seed and first-round bye for Oregon.

Winners of nine of its last 12 games to end the regular season and the reigning ESPN Team of the Week, Washington State wrapped up the No. 3 seed on the heels of a historic regular season. The Cougars set a program record for Pac-12 wins (11) and secured a winning record in the league for just the second time (1990-91).

At 19-9 overall, WSU has already established a program record for wins in the NCAA era. Washington State has been a No. 7 seed three times previously, its best Pac-12 Tournament seed before this season.

Washington State will play either No. 6 Utah or No. 11 Cal in the quarterfinal round on Thursday night in the final game of the day.

Arizona (10-6, .625) grabbed the final first-round bye and No. 4 seed after beating USC, 68-59, to close out the regular season on Saturday. It's the third consecutive season as a top-four seed for last year's NCAA finalists.

Colorado (9-7, .563) and Utah (8-7, .533) are seed Nos. 5 and 6. The No. 5 seed is Colorado's second-best in program history, behind only the No. 4 seed it earned in 2013. Utah tied a program-best seed since it joined the Pac-12 and is a No. 6 for the third time (2013, 2019). Both are in strong positions to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 (Utah) and 2013 (Colorado), respectively.

UCLA (8-8, .500) is the No. 7 seed and is followed by No. 8 Oregon State (6-9, .400), No. 9 Arizona State (4-9, .308) and No. 10 USC (5-12, .294). California (2-10, .167) is No. 11 and Washington (2-12, .143) No. 12.

All 11 contests will be nationally televised, with the first three rounds of action from March 2-4 set to air on Pac-12 Networks and the championship game on Sunday, March 6 broadcast on ESPN2.

2022 PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

March 2-6 • Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

Wednesday, March 2 • Pac-12 Networks

Game 1: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Washington, 12:00 p.m. PT

Game 2: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Arizona State, 2:30 p.m. PT

Game 3: No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 USC, 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 4: No. 6 Utah vs. No. 11 California, 8:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 3 • Pac-12 Networks

Game 5: No. 4 Arizona vs. 5/12 Winner, 12:00 p.m. PT

Game 6: No. 1 Stanford vs. 8/9 Winner, 2:30 p.m. PT

Game 7: No. 2 Oregon vs. 7/10 Winner, 6 p.m. PT

Game 8: No. 3 Washington State vs. 6/11 Winner, 8:30 p.m. PT

Friday, March 4 • Pac-12 Networks

Game 9 (Semifinal 1): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. PT

Game 10 (Semifinal 2): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 6 • ESPN2

Game 11: Championship, 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET

COUGS BEAT CAL IN REGULAR SEASON FINALE: The Washington State women's basketball team set the program record for most wins in a season in the NCAA era, as the Cougars collected a 73-67 win at California Saturday, Feb. 26, to pick up their 19th win of the year to close out the 2021-22 regular season.

The victory sets a new WSU record for most wins in a season, as the Cougars are now 19-9 on the year. Washington State also picked up its 11th Pac-12 Conference win of the season, which also establishes a new program record for most Pac-12 wins in a single season. The previous record of 18 wins and 10 Pac-12 wins was set by the 1990-91 team.

Sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougs in scoring as the guard from New Zealand registered 21 points in the regular-season finale. Leger-Walker ends the 2021-22 regular season as the Pac-12 leader in points scored with 457 points. It is also her 10th game this season with 20-or-more points, which is the most 20-point games collected by a Pac-12 player this season.

Leger-Walker was one of four Cougars to score double-digit points in the win at California. Junior Bella Murekatete had 16 points, freshman Tara Wallack scored a career-high 14 points, and senior Ula Motuga tallied 12 points.

Washington State shot a blistering 54.9 percent from the field against the Golden Bears and an even better 66.7 percent from behind the arc. WSU went 8-of-12 on 3-point field goals.