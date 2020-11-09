WazzuWatch - Week 3 road game at Stanford set for night kickoff

Our game at Stanford will kick off at 8 pm on @FS1 #GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/nBdyZaOIPP

One week after hosting Oregon in a late afternoon contest at Martin Stadium, Washington State will return to the late night TV window as the Cougars' Nov. 21 road game at Stanford has been set for an 8 p.m. PT kickoff in Palo Alto.

It will be the final game of a scheduled six-game slate involving Pac-12 teams.

