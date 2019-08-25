Eighth in a series of articles previewing all 12 opponents on Washington State’s 2019 schedule

WHAT: Washington State at Oregon

WHERE: Autzen Stadium (54,000), Eugene, Ore.

WHEN: Sat., Oct. 26

TV: TBD

Death, taxes and Washington State beating Oregon in football? Those are three things that have definitely happened over the past four years.

Beating the Ducks for a fifth straight time won’t be easy, though, as expectations are high for Oregon this season from both outside the team and from within, and the Oct. 26 game will be played at always raucous Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon’s No. 11 AP poll ranking is the school’s highest to open a season since 2015. Oregon is No. 13 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll. The media picked the Ducks to win the Pac-12 North at Media Day in late July.

“The expectations inside (our building) never really change,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said at Pac-12 Media Day. “You always acknowledge what the noise is on the outside, but it never really factors into the process, never really factors into our preparation. The guys have understood pretty clearly when we prepare well and we focus on what we're doing, we're pretty good; and when we don't, we don't play very good.”

Oregon’s Achilles heel in 2018? Road games. They beat Cal and hapless Oregon State on the road, but also lost at Washington State, Arizona and Utah by a combined 50 points.

Senior quarterback Justin Herbert’s decision to return to Oregon rather than bolt early for the NFL and become possibly the No. 1 overall pick is arguably the top reason most college football analysts are feeling giddy about the Ducks in 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 237-pound Herbert threw for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 2018. Analytics tell us Herbert was at his best on second down when he completed 64 percent of his passes for a 162.8 passer rating with a 13 TD-to-1 INT ratio. But he had to be productive on second down because Oregon averaged just 5.5 yards per first-down play, ranking 84th in FBS.

“There was way more pulling me back than leading me out,” Herbert said during Pac-12 Media Day. “It's a year that I'll never be able to get back, and something that I really wanted to cherish."

Herbert has thrown at least one TD in 28 straight games, the longest current streak in the nation. Over his 28 career starts, the Ducks have averaged 38.3 points a game.

Respected ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranks Herbert at No. 8 in his preseason Big Board for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Herbert just looks like a potential No. 1 overall pick -- great size, a powerful arm to make every throw, limited interceptions, good athleticism,” ESPN Draft analysts Mel Kiper wrote earlier this week. “And yet, he took a step back in consistency in 2018, and that's why I thought he made a good decision to return to Oregon for his senior season. I want to see him be more accurate on throws of 10-plus yards. I want to see him make better decisions in his reads. And most of all, he needs to stay healthy.”

The best thing Cristobal can bring to the Oregon program is stability. Herbert has played for three different head coaches during his time in Eugene.

The ground game is led by sophomores C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye. Verdell averaged a team-high 102.5 all-purpose yards per game, rushing for 1,018 yards and adding 27 receptions for 315 yards as a receiver. He is a bruiser between the tackles who can also bounce it outside with speed, plus a capable pass protector and receiver.

After watching his receivers drop far too many balls last season (the unofficial count from the Ducks is 52 drops in 13 games), Cristobal hired a new wide receivers coach, bringing in long-time Utah State assistant Jovan Bouknight for a more cerebral, disciplined approach.

Oregon won’t have Dillon Mitchell in 2019 after he set a school record with 1,184 receiving yards and entered the NFL Draft with one season of college eligibility left. But 14 players who caught at least one pass for Oregon in 2018 are back for 2019, looking to fill the void created by Mitchell's absence.

Oregon has a new defensive coordinator in Andy Avalos, who joined the Ducks in the offseason after seven seasons at Boise State. Avalos took over when defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt parted ways with Oregon in February.

Like Herbert, senior inside linebacker Travis Dye chose to return to Oregon after collecting 115 tackles (50 more than anybody else on Oregon’s roster) in 2018. Next to him is outside linebacker La’Mar Winston. The other two linebackers with the first-team defense when camp opened three weeks ago are Isaac Slade-Matautia at inside linebacker and Bryson Young as the bookend to Winston on the outside.

If the seasons for Washington State and Oregon unfold the way both teams hope, this could be a Top 25 showdown in Eugene. However, before matching up with the Cougars, the Ducks must first face Auburn in a high-profile opener on Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium a/k/a “Jerry’s World” in Arlington, Tex. and then Stanford (Sept. 21) and Washington (Oct. 19) on the road.

Top newcomers include defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, a five-star recruit from Westlake Village, California, who will likely start. Cornerback Mykael Wright, also from California, has also drawn accolades so far in camp.

OREGON CAPSULE:

Location: Eugene, Ore.

2018 Record: 9-4 (5-4)

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

Record at School: Second year (36-52 overall in 7+ years)

Top Retuning Offensive Players: QB Justin Herbert, RB CJ Verdell, RB Travis Dye

Top Returning Defensive Players: LB Troy Dye, LB La’Mar Winston, DB Thomas Graham Jr.

