HOUSTON, Tex. – One of the early themes in Jonathan McGill’s recruitment was the interest shown in him by west coast programs early on. Now more teams from all over are starting to show him more interest, he said that two that were in particular have been recruiting him harder than anyone. Before the end of summer, McGill is hoping to take a visit back out west – namely to visit California and Stanford. “Those two are really standing out right now,” he said. “I’m texting their defensive backs coaches a lot, [Stanford DB’s] Coach (Duane) Akina has been trying to get me to come out there for some time now. I was supposed to be coming out there (last) weekend but I couldn’t, because my brother’s spring game with Texas Tech was happening in Dallas.

The Bears’ offer just came down in January, but McGill said the relationship has been building quickly – and a visit to Berkeley could make a big impact in his considerations. “I’m going to try and go out there for the first time because I haven’t seen it,” he said. “I’ve been talking more with their defensive backs coach, Coach (Gerald) Alexander a lot, so I’m going to try and get out there.” In the meantime, more attention has been paid to the growing mutual interested between McGill and Texas, who has yet to offer. Among his more recent offers, he said that he also has taken an interest in Boston College based on what he’s learned about the Eagles so far.

IN HIS WORDS

On Boston College “I did a little bit of research on them and I know that they have a great defense,” he said. “I’ve been keeping up with their defensive backs coach and he’s been telling me that they really want me, they really like the way I play the game and everything about me. It’s just a matter of timing if I can get up there and they can show me around and see everything because I haven’t been out that way on the east coast.” On where things stand with Texas “I think things might be picking up,” he said. “They’re definitely picking up with Texas and Coach (Craig) Naivar more than they were in the past, with Coach (Michael) Huff, Coach (Jason) Washington DM’d me and told me to be patient, it was coming, so right now I’m just kind of waiting.” “I’m just learning more about where I fit in, what they’re expecting from the people that are committed there and have been getting more of a feel for that.”

RIVALS REACTION