CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Ryan Hilinski

The spring evaluation period sees college coaches racking up frequent flier miles and top prospects racking up scholarship offers. For several prospects in the West, the spring period has been a springboard for their recruitments. Here are five spring sensations from the region. RELATED: Mid-Atlantic players trending upwards | Southeast players | Midwest players



It has been an incredibly busy spring for Hilinski, the quarterback MVP at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Los Angeles. He toured schools across the country, committed to South Carolina, and then saw his recruitment take off in recent weeks with offers from LSU, Ohio State and UCLA. The Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout remains happily committed to the Gamecocks, and he has a great relationship with that coaching staff. But in the past few days he’s talked with Urban Meyer and Chip Kelly. That’s not exactly small company.

*****

Ten of 12 offers for Slovis have come since the beginning of May, as college coaches have stopped by Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain to check up on the fast-rising quarterback. USC offered earlier this week, Oregon State is now involved and NC State is also a big one for Slovis, who only had offers from Hawaii and New Mexico State prior to this month. Slovis has a bunch of other top colleges stopping by in the coming days, so it would be no surprise if his offer list goes to two dozen or more by the weekend.

*****

Rae missed his junior season with a knee injury, but the four-star tight end is back in a big way and spring football has been huge, as numerous offers have come in the last few weeks. In May alone, the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout has landed offers from TCU, Ohio State, UCLA and Michigan State. On Tuesday night, Alabama became the newest school to offer him. In late April, Vanderbilt offered. One of the top tight ends nationally, Rae has great size and great hands and it’s probable most of these offers would have come during his junior season if he was not sidelined because of injury.

*****

Ringo has proven this offseason to be one of the top 2020 defensive backs nationally, and as college coaches have stopped by Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro they’ve quickly offered. Since April 17, Ringo has been on an incredible run, with Nebraska, SMU, Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State, TCU, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisville, Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio State and Missouri making offers. Plus, the Arizona standout still has two years of high school football left.

*****