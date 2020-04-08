News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 15:21:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Will Borghi rush for 1,000 yards in the run-and-shoot?

Max Borghi
Max Borghi
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

In his first two seasons at Washington State, rising junior running back Max Borghi has rushed for 1,183 yards on 199 carries and scored 19 touchdowns on the ground.With WSU changing to the more ru...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}