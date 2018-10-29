Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 20:03:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Where will Cougs land in first CFB playoff committee ranking?

Eynjiofnpnmrgsimier0
Google
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

As long as No. 10 Washington State keeps winning – and the Cougars should be favored in their next three games against Cal, Colorado and Arizona prior to the Apple Cup on Nov. 23 – the whispers wil...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}