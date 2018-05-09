Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-09 17:22:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Wilson has plenty of depth to work with at inside linebacker

Iurvaogr5ew09kmquo5s
Peyton Pelluer celebrates with teammates after scoring a TD vs. Boise State last season
WSU Twitter
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Bolstered by the NCAA’s decision to grant Peyton Pelluer a sixth year of eligibility, Washington State’s inside linebacker corps demonstrated extraordinary depth during spring practice.Pelluer brok...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}