Class of 2025 wing Winters Grady is one of the leading scorers in the state of Oregon and will be all over recruiting radars come summer. He will make a monster jump in the Rivals150 rankings in time and will soon lead a very busy recruitment.

Oregon: “I really like their pace and style. They kind of run that 2-3, but they also play pretty freely on offense. I kind of like them and I really like coach Mike (Mennenga), he’s been the main person who has reached out and recruited me. I went on a visit there over the summer and he took me all over the place.”

Houston: “I really like my guy, coach (K.C.) Beard, I’m in contact with him a lot and he’s just a super nice dude. They play defense super hard and that’s kind of an improvement area of mine, and I want to go play pro, so if I could get to Houston, get my body right, and get my defense right, that would be a big part for me.”

Washington State: “I haven’t talked to them too much, they’re just always reaching out to my coach.”

Colorado State: “They’re another one that’s been pretty big. My dad went there, so they’re recruiting me pretty hard and recruiting through my dad going there. Coach (Aaron) Katsuma, he’s come to some of my workouts and is just a real good dude.”

UCLA: “Just really the location. I’m not too big on location ever, but in the summer all of the pros go down there and do their pro runs and stuff like that. They also tend to play pretty freely.”

Visit plans: “I’m trying to go down to Oregon again soon. I was supposed to go down today (Saturday) and watch them play UCLA, but it just didn’t pan out. I also want to go down to Houston once I can get my official visits.”