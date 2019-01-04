With every outside WR returning, Spurrier Jr. excited about 2019 season
For Washington State outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr., the best number heading into the off-season is zero.As in, the number of players he expects to lose after a season in which three of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news