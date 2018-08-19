



With two weeks to go before the 2018 season opener at Wyoming, Washington State held its final scrimmage of fall camp at Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Cougars threw for seven touchdowns and the defense forced three turnovers and tallied five sacks.

Graduate transfer QB Gardner Minshew II was an efficient 13-of-18 for 123 yards and guided the offense to a pair of James Williams rushing touchdowns on the first series. Anthony Gordon tossed three touchdowns highlight by a 50-yard strike to Kyle Sweet and he later added a pair of touchdown throws to Rodrick Fisher from 20 and seven yards out, respectively.

Trey Tinsley also tallied three touchdown passes including two to Brandon Arconado from 14 yards and five yards, respectively. Cammon Cooper added one touchdown pass, a 34-yard strike to Kassidy Woods.

Together, WSU quarterbacks completed 33-of-51 passes for 338 yards.

“It was very competitive the entire day,” Mike Leach said afterwards. “Sometimes, one side or the other would force errors by the other side just because of the intensity of the play. Our first two groups were pretty good.”

Less than two weeks before the Cougars head to Laramie, Leach emphasized there is little separating the top three quarterbacks – Minshew, Tinsley and Gordon - battling to succeed Luke Falk as WSU’s starting quarterback.

“All three have been pretty similar,” Leach said. “Gardner is coming along rapidly. He’s right there with the other two, which is promising. I definitely want to know what he could do with more reps The ball comes off Gordon’s hand very quickly. He can put it into tight spaces if he doesn’t get ahead of himself and try to be too risky. He has had a very good camp. We have to watch film and talk about (who are the best two). We can win with all three of them.”

Freshman running back Max Borghi tallied two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Kyle Sweet led the receivers with four catches for 78 yards and touchdown while Fisher added four catches for 43 yards and pair of scores.

The third team offense struggled, playing timidly at times, Leach said.

“They’d better get used to playing because they’re going to do it virtually every Thursday all year long,” Leach said.

Defensively, the Cougars recorded three takeaways led by Damion Lee’s interception of Cooper. WSU also recovered two fumbles as Skyler Thomas forced a fumble near the goal line and Jalen Thompson jumped on the loose ball. The final takeaway came when Dominick Silvels jumped on a fumble after a ball slipped out of a quarterback’s hand.

Red zine defense was outstanding on Saturday.

“We didn’t play very well in the red zone during the spring, but we have played better there,” WSU defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys said. “We got some stops and had some turnovers. I’m pleased about that part of it. I’ve always been a coach who wants to be aggressive in the red zone. When you pressure people, you force them to make plays. It’s one on one.”

The Cougars tallied five sacks and received two tackles-for-loss from Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei, Christian Mejia, Ahmir Crowder and Dallas Hobbs.

WSU continues practice Sunday at 8 p.m.

SCRIMMAGE STATISTICS – 8/18/18

PASSING/PC-PA-YARDS/INT/TD

Gardner Minshew II 13-18-123 0 0

Anthony Gordon 6-11-86 0 3

Cammon Cooper 8-12-77 1 1

Trey Tinsley 6-10-52 0 3

RECEIVING: Kyle Sweet 4 78 1, Rodrick Fisher 4 43 2, Brandon Arconado 3 29 2, Max Borghi 3 28 1, Jamire Calvin 3 7 0, James Williams 3 30 0, Drue Jackson 2 15 0, Robert Lewis 2 2 0, Tay Martin 2 13 0, Dezmon Patmon 2 16 0, Kassidy Woods 2 41 1, Renard Bell 1 27 0, Clay Markoff 1 9 0, Easop Winston Jr. 1 0 0. TOTALS 33 338 7

RUSHING (CARRIES YARDS TD)

James Williams 3 25 2, Keith Harrington 6 23 0, Max Borghi 7 15 1, Anthony Gordon 1 10 1, Caleb Perry 5 11 0.

SACKS (5): Lamonte McDougle (.5), Mason Vinyard, Fa’avae Fa’avae, Jesus Echevarria (.5), Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei, Christian Mejia (.5), Ahmir Crowder (.5)

INTERCEPTIONS: Damion Lee (1, Cooper)

FUMBLES FORCED: Skyler Thomas forced, Jalen Thompson recovered (Harrington), Domick Silvels recovered (Tinsley)

FIELD GOALS

Jack Crane – 33 (Good), 43 (No Good), 47 (No Good)

Blake Mazza – 35 (No Good), 37 (Good), 45 (Good), 42 (No Good)

SCORING SUMMARY

James Williams 20-yard TD run

James Williams 2-yard TD run

Kyle Sweet 50-yard TD pass from Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon 10-yard TD run

Kassidy Woods 34-yard TD pass from Cammon Cooper

Brandon Arconado 14-yard TD pass from Trey Tinsley

Max Borghi 1-yard TD run

Rodrick Fisher 20-yard TD pass from Anthony Gordon

Rodrick Fisher 7-yard TD pass from Anthony Gordon

Max Borghi 17-yard TD pass from Tinsley

Brandon Arconado 5-yard TD pass from Tinsley