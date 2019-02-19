The Spring Game is back in Pullman this year on April 20th! Make your plans to come back to campus and check out some WSU Cougar Football! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/20JR8GvFKO

As far as Washington State athletic director Pat Chun is concerned, there are many good reasons to hold this year’s Crimson & Gray football game at Martin Stadium rather than in Spokane, where the annual spring game had been held for almost a decade.

Among them is the fact Martin Stadium looks entirely different compared to the last time the spring game was held in Pullman in 2010 after undergoing tens of millions of dollars in improvements earlier this decade, including the construction of the football operations building and a sparkling new press box.

Moreover, Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane wasn’t in the best of conditions.

“There has been a lot of work done on Martin Stadium since the game has gone to Spokane,” Chun said Tuesday on the weekly ‘Cougs in 60’ program. “The feedback we’ve gotten is our alums want an excuse just to come back to Pullman. We loved going to Spokane and all the support and excitement in Spokane when we’re up there.

“So, the decision wasn’t a layup. But where Joe Albi is at and the condition that stadium was in, it was time to think about of the next phase of our spring game. We look at it as an opportunity. How do we keep Spokane a big part of it? It starts earlier that week (of the spring game) with ‘Cougs First’ in downtown Spokane. It will be the unofficial launch of our spring game week.”

Former WSU quarterbacks Jack Thompson, Drew Bledsoe and Mark Rypien are organizing a golf tournament at Palouse Ridge on the Friday before the spring game, Chun said.

The annual Crimson and Gray Spring Game will be held Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Martin Stadium. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $10 for club seats to current CAF members and premium seat season ticket holders with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the ASWSU Coug Health Fund. Current WSU students will receive free admission.

“We are using (the spring game) as a platform to bring more awareness of mental health,” Chun said. “I know we haven’t charged in the past. We figured this was a good mechanism to bring more awareness to the ASWSU Cougar Health Fund and hopefully we’ll be able to make a nice contribution.”

It will also be Junior Day on campus, so the football team will likely have a lot of official and unofficial visitors making the trip to Pullman.

ASWSU will conduct a 5k Road race the morning of the spring game.

According to WSU, the Crimson and Gray Game “will feature many of the same amenities of a fall football weekend in Pullman. Those include Cougville on Rogers Field prior to the game, concessions, videoboard presentation, along with the WSU Cougar Marching Band and cheer squad.”