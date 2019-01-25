Some exciting @Cougbaseball news! The Washington State Board of Regents approved Project BTO (Back to Omaha)! @CoachLeesWSU and staff are pumped and ready to get to work! Read more here: https://t.co/ZXw9BjBF9q #GoCougs | #CVE pic.twitter.com/n5XJMloAjb

The Washington State Board of Regents Friday approved Project: BTO (Back to Omaha), the baseball facility project to modernize and upgrade Bailey-Brayton Field.



"Gaining approval for this project, which is funded solely on private donations, is a testament to a lot of hard work by many people, " said Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "Upgrading Bailey-Brayton Field was a necessity and provides Marty Lees and his staff the opportunity to attract top talent to Washington State, develop current talent, and return the program to a place of prominence."



The state-of-the-art facility renovation and enhancement will cost approximately $10 million. 100 percent of the project costs will be covered through private donations. WSU Athletics was able to secure nearly $2 million in new gifts and pledges over the past 12 months to reach the $10 million goal.



The project will feature a locker room, coaches offices, team meeting rooms, a players lounge, as well as recognition of Cougar Baseball's storied history. Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2019, with completion in time for the 2021 baseball season.



"What a great day to be a Cougar," said WSU Head Coach Marty Lees. "Thank you to the Board of Regents, our administration, alumni, donors and fans. This will provide a tremendous boost to our current and future players and we couldn't be more excited for what the future holds surrounding Cougar Baseball."