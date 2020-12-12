WazzuWatch - WSU-Cal contest cancelled 90 minutes before kickoff

. @NickRolovich on the disappointment of today’s @WSUCougarFB game being canceled. #GoCougs #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/hggeZYo6oz

Saturday afternoon's Washington State-Cal game at Martin Stadium was cancelled approximately 90 minutes before kickoff when a Golden Bears player tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing put most of the defensive line on the sidelines unable to play.

It's the third Washington State game that has been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cal was not able to field enough scholarship players to meet the minimum threshold in order to play the game, the Pac-12 said. The Golden Bears had one player test positive and then additional players were sidelined because of contact tracing.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported that Cal would have had just two defensive linemen available for the game.



The case was confirmed via a PCR test on Saturday, the league said. The game was declared a no contest.

Cal (1-3) and Washington State (1-2) are struggling to qualify for postseason play. Neither team has an opponent set for next weekend.

''It's the right decision,'' Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said. ''We're always going to err on the side of caution as a conference.''

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich joked to the team's radio announcers that perhaps Cal and the Cougars should engage in a snowball fight in snowy Martin Stadium instead.

It would have been Cal's first snow game since 1996, also in Pullman.

California flew to Washington State on Friday, but never took the field on Saturday. A few dozen Washington State players were warming up on the field when the game was canceled.

WSU is scheduled to play Dec. 19 against an undetermined opponent. But like everything else in this crazy year, we'll wait to see if the game is actually played.



Ultimately, the Cougars could end up playing just three - and definitely no more than four - games in Nick Rolovich's debut season as WSU's head coach.



(Associated Press contributed to this report).

