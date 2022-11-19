The Washington State defense played with a different edge, along with a different intensity, in Saturday's game against Arizona with the final game of the season and a bowl game still awaiting the Cougars.

The intensity all starts at practice for WSU, showing up to practice, getting work done, having a productive workout to get ready for the games on Saturday.

Senior defensive back Derrick Langford Jr., who returned an interception for a touchdown against Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, feels the Cougars' secondary has improved throughout the season, and it all starts in practice.

“I feel like our trust has been big throughout these past few weeks,” Langford Jr. said. “We are communicating hand signals, speaking loud, that’s a big part of being a good secondary.”

Redshirt senior DB Armani Marsh and senior DB Sam Lockett III also had key interceptions in the win over the Wildcats, and Langford has witnessed their improvement in the recent weeks.

“Those two guys are hard workers,” Langford Jr. said. “Sometimes, we have busts, but we come together, it’s like a brotherhood.”