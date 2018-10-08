Washington State University President Kirk Schulz will serve as the Pac-12 representative to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.

The playoff is the four-team postseason that determines which college programs will compete for the national championship at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The board governs the playoff’s business, property and affairs. It also develops annual budgets, policies and operating guidelines.

“I am looking forward to representing Washington State University and the Pac-12 Conference on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers,” Schulz said. “I look forward to working with my college presidents and chancellors from around the country in ensuring an outstanding College Football Playoff experience for our student-athletes.”

The 11-member board includes representatives from each of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences (American Athletic, Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt) and a representative from the University of Notre Dame.

“We are delighted that Dr. Schulz has joined the board of managers. His knowledge, experience and judgement will make him a terrific member. It is a remarkable group of dedicated individuals, and Dr. Schulz will fit right in,” said Bill Hancock, executive director for the CFP.

Schulz has long had strong national connections to collegiate athletics. While at Kansas State, he served as chairman of the NCAA Board of Governors, the organization’s highest-ranking committee, from 2014-2016. Earlier, he had been part of the subcommittee that redesigned the Division I governance model.