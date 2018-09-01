LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew learned about two weeks ago that he would be Washington State’s starting quarterback Saturday when the Cougars opened the 2018 season at Wyoming.

Clearly, he was ready.

Leaning on his experience at East Carolina, Minshew carved up a Wyoming defense that received plenty of national praise coming into the game following last weekend’s dominating performance at New Mexico State.

Minshew completed 38-of-57 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers in Washington State’s impressive 41-19 victory in front of 24,131 fans on a warm afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

“In the second half I thought he was very good,” Mike Leach said of Minshew after WSU’s first road win in a season opener since 2004 at New Mexico. “The first half, we just had to pitch our way through it. He was slow delivering the ball. But in the second half he was really good.”

In the second half, Minshew completed 21-of-27 passes for 191 yards and led the Cougars to four touchdowns as WSU outscored Wyoming, 28-3, over the final 30 minutes.

“Things got a little frantic there in the second quarter, but we regrouped at halftime and came out and scored four touchdowns on five drives in the second half,” Minshew beamed after the win. “I was really proud of how resilient the team was today. Wyoming is a good team. They are disciplined and have a lot of experience on defense.”

Minshew said his experience playing in front of large road crowds during his East Carolina days helped him persevere through the challenging second quarter and bolstered his confidence for the second half.

“Nothing teaches you as well as experience,” Minshew said. “It helped us today and it definitely helped me personally. The more experience we get moving forward, the better we will be. They had a great crowd, but I tuned that out and just went and played ball.”

Key to Minshew’s promising first-game performance was the WSU offensive line consistently winning the battle in the trenches. Wyoming had zero sacks and zero quarterback pressures as Minshew stayed upright all afternoon long and was able to stand tall in the pocket or roll out to either side and pick out the best receiver to throw the ball.

“The offensive line had a great day,” Minshew said. “They kept me up all day long. The receivers caught the ball well in the second half when I threw the ball better and made better decisions. I feel good about that.

When one of his wide receivers wasn’t open, Minshew did a nice job checking down to his running backs. James Williams and Max Borghi combined for 16 receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

“They are so good,” Minshew said. “When they get the ball in space, they have a chance to make something happen. I was glad both those guys got a chance to score today. I was really happy for Max in his debut.”

Minshew completed passes to six different wide receivers and three running backs as he sprayed the ball around. Eight WSU pass catchers had two or more receptions. Dezmon Patmon made arguably the catch of the day when he was belted going over the middle but hung onto the football.

“We had so many guys make huge catches today,” Minshew said. “Dezmon Patmon made one of the toughest catches I’ve ever seen. Going over the middle like that and taking the hit. That was at the pivotal point in the game and we really needed that. I just had enough space to put the ball there. I’m thankful for all our guys.

As impressive as his performance was, Minshew wasn’t the only Cougar play to shine in their WSU debuts. Freshman running back Max Borghi scored two touchdowns, one on the ground on his only carry of the game, and one receiving.

Playing in front of about 35 family and friends who made the two-hour trip from Arvada, Colo., Borghi grabbed six receptions for 18 yards as he was the second busiest running back behind James Williams (26 touches, 16 rushes for 82 yards + 10 receptions for 53 yards).

“It was a good start for sure. I had a lot of fun going out there and making plays,” Borghi said after the win. “Myself, James and Keith are all solid running backs. We’re excited because the rotation we have going is be very good this season. Gardner took control of the offense and made some big plays when we needed him. Nothing like playing in front of people I love. It was awesome. It was almost like I was back in high school.”

On his second touchdown, Borghi powered 14 yards through the heart of the Wyoming defense and bulled his way into the end zone to give WSU a 34-19 lead with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“My offensive line had a great day today,” Borghi said. “They blocked like crazy. And the wide receivers blocked well too. Keith Harrington made a huge block on that (TD run) play to open it up. I just went down there and did my thing.”

Borghi experienced his freshman – or his ‘Welcome to Major College Football - moment on the first snap of the second quarter when he caught a short pass from Minshew but had the ball jarred loose by a Wyoming defender. The fumble was recovered by the Cowboys at the WSU 30 and Wyoming scored a touchdown five plays later.

But Borghi showed his maturity by not allowing the negative play to affect his performance the rest of the game. Especially since replays showed his knee might have bene down and the play should have been blown dead by the officials.

“I didn’t even think about. When something like that happens, you have to move on,” Borghi said. “You have to play the next play and don’t let it affect you.”

Leach said Borghi continues to impress the Cougar coaches as a guy playing major college football for the first time. A year ago, he was playing high school football for Pomona High School and leading his team to the Class 5A state championship.

“He played well,” Leach said. “He started out a little rough early. But he settled in. He runs tough, runs hard and he’s hard to tackle.”

Besides Minshew and Borghi, JUCO transfer Easop Winston, who redshirted last season, debuted for the Cougs at wide receiver and caught a 7-yard fade pass from Minshew in the right corner of the end zone early in the fourth quarter for his first career TD reception.